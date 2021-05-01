JBG SMITH Properties Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -108.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

JBGS opened at $32.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

