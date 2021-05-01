James W. Nelson Purchases 1,063 Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) EVP James W. Nelson acquired 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,399.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,399.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FSFG opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.87. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.