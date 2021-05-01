Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on J. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

Shares of J stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.06. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $138.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

