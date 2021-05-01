Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.69.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.32. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $121.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

