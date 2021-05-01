Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $162.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

