J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,640.15

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43) and last traded at GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43), with a volume of 215615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,351 ($17.65).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JDW shares. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J D Wetherspoon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,336 ($17.45).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,360.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,173.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider John Hutson sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total value of £88,721.87 ($115,915.69).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

