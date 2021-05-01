IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IWGFF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IWG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut IWG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of IWGFF stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. IWG has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

