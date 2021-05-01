ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Short Interest Update

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,500 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the March 31st total of 383,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITMPF shares. HSBC raised shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITM Power stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,703. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.