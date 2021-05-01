iStar (NYSE:STAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

iStar (NYSE:STAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%.

Shares of NYSE:STAR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. 514,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. iStar has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

STAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

