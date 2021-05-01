Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Get Isoray alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ISR. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Isoray has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.77.

Isoray stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray during the third quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray during the third quarter worth $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isoray (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.