iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 221,218 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,156,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $102.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $108.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

