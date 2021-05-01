iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $418.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

