iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,920,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,801. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $422.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

