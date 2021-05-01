iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter.

SLV opened at $24.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

