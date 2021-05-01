iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Raised by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.