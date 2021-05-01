iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48.

