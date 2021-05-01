iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.39. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $106.30.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

