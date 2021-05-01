iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,600 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 717,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,711,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,945 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. 6,077,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

