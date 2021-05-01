iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,996 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IEMG opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

