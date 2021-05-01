iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 85.5% in April

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,823,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,620,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

IGIB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,183. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $61.83.

