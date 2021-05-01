IRISnet (IRIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49.74 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $166.35 million and approximately $49.74 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00281823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.11 or 0.01085428 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.26 or 0.00722787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,563.69 or 0.99952813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,015,580,518 coins and its circulating supply is 998,896,475 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

