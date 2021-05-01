IQE (LON:IQE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

IQE stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 58.60 ($0.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,320. The firm has a market capitalization of £469.52 million and a PE ratio of -146.50. IQE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.56 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

