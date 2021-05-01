Investors Purchase High Volume of Tenaris Call Options (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,313 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,934% compared to the average daily volume of 274 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.34.

NYSE:TS opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after acquiring an additional 187,085 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 100,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

