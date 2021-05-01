Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 859 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 935% compared to the typical volume of 83 put options.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

NYSE IT opened at $195.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner has a 52 week low of $106.57 and a 52 week high of $200.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

