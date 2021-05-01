Investors Buy High Volume of Galiano Gold Call Options (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,234 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,462% compared to the typical daily volume of 143 call options.
Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.66.
Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
