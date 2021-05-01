Investors Buy High Volume of Galiano Gold Call Options (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,234 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,462% compared to the typical daily volume of 143 call options.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

GAU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.43.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

