Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISTR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Investar has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts expect that Investar will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Investar by 162.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Investar by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

