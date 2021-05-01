Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000.

NASDAQ KBWP traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $79.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.528 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

