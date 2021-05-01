Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Down 28.7% in April

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $20.30 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.
