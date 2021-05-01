Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DBV stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,793. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

