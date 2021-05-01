Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of DBV stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,793. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.