Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

IKTSY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.23. 1,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.