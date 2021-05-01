InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,259.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

IIPZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

