International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,692,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,872,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.92. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

