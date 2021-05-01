Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.52-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.175-1.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Integer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.520-3.900 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.75.

NYSE:ITGR traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.88. 123,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.42. Integer has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

