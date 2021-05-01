Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.76

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.76 and last traded at $103.73, with a volume of 274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

About Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

