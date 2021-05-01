Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.76

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.76 and last traded at $103.73, with a volume of 274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.72.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $232,000.
About Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.
