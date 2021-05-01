Insider Selling: Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $9,213,000.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STX opened at $92.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.