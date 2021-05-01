Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Sells C$1,150,000.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,324,300 shares in the company, valued at C$88,891,780.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.58, for a total transaction of C$30,228.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 3,300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total transaction of C$14,916.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 9,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$40,740.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$11,480.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$28,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$19,090.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$2,723.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00.

CVE RUP opened at C$5.15 on Friday. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.68. The stock has a market cap of C$849.16 million and a PE ratio of -103.00.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUP. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

