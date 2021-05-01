Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $23,800.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $23,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 790,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,456.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Margaret Cotter sold 8,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $47,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $24,080.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $24,160.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $24,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,120.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $22,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $85,680.00.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reading International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Reading International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

