Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells 10,704 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $593,215.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 25.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

