Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Sells 3,556 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total value of $1,215,334.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,236,619.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $335.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.19 and a 200-day moving average of $293.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.24 and a 1-year high of $348.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. AJO LP acquired a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

