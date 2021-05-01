Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells $1,486,833.85 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

