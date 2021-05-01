Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells $1,486,833.85 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of GGG stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
About Graco
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
