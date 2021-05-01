Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Sells 5,079 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $269,288.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,290,195.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,248 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,662,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,203,000 after acquiring an additional 369,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 484,384 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,550,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,320,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,234,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

