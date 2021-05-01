Insider Selling: CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) CAO Sells 30,525 Shares of Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CSX opened at $100.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $103.74.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.