Insider Buying: Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWIM opened at $26.00 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

