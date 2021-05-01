Insider Buying: Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SWIM opened at $26.00 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $28.98.
About Latham Group
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.