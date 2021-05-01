Insider Buying: Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $18,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,923.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

