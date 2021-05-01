Insider Buying: 1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) insider Andrew Fabian purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,743.14).

Shares of LON:SPA opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. 1Spatial Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 16.19 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The firm has a market cap of £49.17 million and a PE ratio of -31.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.08.

Get 1Spatial alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of 1Spatial in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.