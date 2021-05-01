Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

INSG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 182,471 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Inseego by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,455. The stock has a market cap of $905.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. Inseego has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

