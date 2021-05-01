Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Down 74.3% in April

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,100 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the March 31st total of 3,537,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,101.0 days.
Shares of IPXHF remained flat at $$6.87 during trading hours on Friday. Inpex has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.
About Inpex
