Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 4707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

INOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Inovalon by 33.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inovalon by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Inovalon by 5.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth $1,700,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

