Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Shares Up 0.1%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80. 5,296 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

