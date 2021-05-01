Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NGVT stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $79.68.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

